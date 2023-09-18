Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's kryptonite. With the Dolphins' emphatic 24-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday, Tagovailoa is now 5-0 all-time against Belichick. Consequently, Tagovailoa joined elite company including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Tua Tagovailoa improves to 5-0 against Bill Belichick with the win on Sunday night. He is 1 of 4 QBs who are 5-0 or better against a Super Bowl-winning head coach. He joins Russell Wilson (vs Doug Pederson), Peyton Manning (vs Tom Coughlin) & Chris Chandler (vs Mike Ditka). pic.twitter.com/XPEtoFxvJd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2023

The lefty Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His two-yard pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave the Dolphins a 17-3 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half. Hill was so giddy afterward, he did a “Stomp The Yard” celebration in the end zone.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert added two touchdowns to help Tua Tagovailoa remain unbeaten against Bill Belichick.

Not only did Belichick suffer another setback against Tagovailoa, but the Patriots also dropped to 0-2. The last time that happened was in 2001 when Tom Brady about to take over starting quarterback duties from Drew Bledsoe. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers were other teams that lost for the second straight week.

It's unfathomable Bill Belichick, one of the greatest minds in football history, hasn't figured out how to beat Tagovailoa. Belichick made life miserable for Peyton Manning during the Patriots' epic rivalry against the Indianapolis Colts in the early 2000s. Manning was like Michael Jordan who couldn't get past the Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s. It wasn't until 2006 when Peyton Manning finally got past the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, he's going to give Bill Belichick fits for years considering they're competing in the same division. Tagovailoa didn't underestimate the latter heading into their Week 2 showdown. Try as Belichick might, he still couldn't get a dub against the Dolphins quarterback. Patriots fans hope Belichick will finally end his futility against Tagovailoa soon.