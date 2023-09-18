The New England Patriots lost in awkward fashion to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Trailing 24-17 with just over a minute left, the Patriots were able to get the ball into Dolphins territory, moving to their 33-yard line but facing a fourth-and-4 situation. Mac Jones got rid of the ball early due to the pressure, throwing to Mike Gesicki just short of the first-down marker. Realizing he wasn't going to get the first down, the tight end lateraled the ball to guard Cole Strange, pushing the ball forward to give the Patriots a first down on an initial ruling.

However, after a review that lasted a few minutes, it was determined that Strange didn't have the ball at the marker with where he was holding when he tackled, giving the Dolphins the ball back and ending the game.

It seemed that the result of the review confused some, as it might have appeared that there wasn't conclusive evidence to overturn the call due to Strange having the ball in arms and a relative lack of a clear view of where it was relative to the first-down marker.

When asked about the play following the loss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick deferred to the officials on why the ruling was what it was.

“Yeah, you should talk to the officials,” Belichick said. “I'm sure they'll do a pool report on that.”

Bill Belichick was asked if he got an explanation from the officials on why the play was revered, but didn't comment on it.

With the loss, the Patriots fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001. Belichick was brief on what went wrong.

“Well, not too much to say after that one,” Belichick said in his opening statement. “You know, tough loss. But got to learn from it. And, you know, just keep working harder and move on. So there's really not too much to say.”

Belichick and the Patriots will hope to get their first win of the season next week when they face the New York Jets on the road.