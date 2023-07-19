The New England Patriots are moving on from losing out on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes by targeting another offensive skill position player. Leonard Fournette is working out with the Patriots on Wednesday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

‘Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources. Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look.'

New England has actually shown interest in Fournette in the past. It welcomed the running back on a visit in March 2022 when Fournette was a free agent. Not long after Fournette's trip to Foxborough though, he opted to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million deal.

However, Fournette's time in Tampa Bay didn't last for much longer. The Buccaneers decided to release the running back earlier in the offseason in a cap-clearing move.

Even though Fournette's time in Tampa ended in a release, he still enjoyed a fair bit of success with Tom Brady over his three seasons with the team. After a slow start to his first regular season with the Buccaneers in 2020, Fournette went up a level in the postseason. He rushed for 300 yards on 4.7 yards per carry to go along with 18 receptions for 148 yards, scoring four total touchdowns over four games to help the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl that year.

Fournette followed that up with a strong season in 2021. He rushed for 812 yards on 4.5 yards per carry to go along with 69 receptions for 454 yards, scoring 10 total touchdowns during the regular season.

But Fournette didn't have too great of a 2022 season. He rushed for 668 yards on just 3.5 yards per carry. However, he added 73 receptions for 523 yards in the passing game.

There's been some chatter about the Patriots potentially adding a running back prior to the season due to their lack of depth at the position, and Dalvin Cook rumors have been swirling as well. While Rhamondre Stevenson is the lead back, there aren't many proven options behind him. Ty Montgomery appeared to be the lead passing down back. Other than those two, the other running back options on the Patriots' roster are second-year backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to go along with J.J. Taylor.

If Fournette's workout goes to plan, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Patriots add him considering all of that. And maybe he'll get to follow in Brady's footsteps once again.