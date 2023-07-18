A new AFC East team is the betting favorite to sign Dalvin Cook. With NFL teams about to officially start training camp, the New England Patriots have the best odds to sign Dalvin Cook at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Miami Dolphins had previously been viewed as the most likely landing spot for the former Minnesota Vikings running back.

The Patriots have +150 odds at DraftKings to be Cook's next team. The Dolphins are second with +200 odds. The New York Jets have +400 odds to sign the free-agent running back.

The odds suggest that Cook is a long shot to land outside of the AFC East. The Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are tied for the fourth-best odds at +1500. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are also listed as long shots to sign Cook with +1800 odds.

The Patriots' odds to sign Cook likely received a boost because they failed to win the DeAndre Hopkins Sweepstakes. The wide receiver picked the Tennessee Titans over New England. ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated that the Patriots might spend some of the money that would've been used for Hopkins on Cook.

Cook has reportedly turned down multiple contract offers, including one from the Dolphins. Cook grew up in Florida and attended college at Florida State. He doesn't appear intent to give the Dolphins a hometown discount.

Cook is interested in playing for the Dolphins but doesn't feel an urgent need to take Miami's latest offer, ESPN reports.

In each of his last four seasons with the Vikings, Cook was selected to the Pro Bowl and rushed for at least 1,135 yards.