The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release running back Leonard Fournette on March 15 when the new league year begins. New details have emerged about why the Buccaneers want to move on from ‘Playoff Lenny’, as the man himself has shed light on the situation. Fournette said that he asked the Buccaneers to release him, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I asked after the season to be (released) and they respected my wishes,’’ Fournette said. “So no bad blood.’’

Leonard Fournette said that he asked to be released by the Buccaneers after the 2022 season- and the team agreed to honor his request.

The LSU product added that there is “no bad blood” between he and the Buccaneers.

Given the way the 2022 season went, one wouldn’t be surprised if there was bad blood between the two sides.

First, Fournette showed up to Buccaneers camp in bad shape, drawing the ire of the coaching staff.

Then, a report emerged in November that Fournette was frustrated with the lack of carries he was receiving in the offense after he was replaced by Rachaad White.

But Fournette is making it seem like this was an amicable split.

The 28-year-old halfback signed on with the Buccaneers back in September of 2020.

Fournette worked in tandem with then-running back Ronald Jones, though the former seized the lead back role during the Buccaneers’ run to the Super Bowl, tallying over 400 scrimmage yards and four scores en route to the Super Bowl win.

The Buccaneers re-signed Fournette to a three-year deal last March after a strong, 1,266-scrimmage yard 2021 season.

Fournette was once again a huge part of the gameplan in 2022, though the team seemed to shift towards White as the season went along.

Now, a bigger role potentially awaits him.