It appears some changes are coming to the Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots coaching staff in Foxborough.

Belichick has met with team owner Robert Kraft since their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the two sides coming to the conclusion that changes will be made to the offensive coaching staff, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported Wednesday.

“Don’t expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who’s coming in for an interview,” Curran wrote. “Belichick isn’t going to put anyone’s head on a spike for the pleasure of the masses. But my understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the Patriots’ 2023 staff.”

The Patriots’ reported decision to make changes to the offensive coaching staff comes after a 2022 season that saw second-year quarterback Mac Jones, among others, regress in an unusual setup. New England didn’t name a direct successor to longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left following the 2021 season to become the head coach of the Raiders. Instead, the Patriots placed former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their offensive play-caller in addition to naming him the offensive line coach, and they also assigned former special teams coordinator Joe Judge as the quarterbacks coach.

As a result, the Patriots took a step back in every major offensive stat in 2022 from 2021. They went from 15th in total offense in 2021 to 26th in 2022. They went from sixth in scoring in 2021 to 17th in scoring in 2022, scoring six fewer points per game. They also ranked 27th in third-down conversion rate (34.9 percent) and dead last in red zone efficiency (42.2 percent) in 2022.

Under the McDaniels-run offense in 2021, Jones had the best season out of his rookie class, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating in 17 games. In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating in 14 games.

The Patriots offense set to the Benny Hill theme. pic.twitter.com/hFEdjTN3kR — David Wade (@davidwade) December 2, 2022

On top of the step back in play, Jones was noticeably frustrated at points with the coaching staff during the season. In their Week 13 loss to the Bills, Jones went on a tirade on the sideline, using expletives to show his frustration over the team’s passing approach. A week later in their win over the Arizona Cardinals, Jones was heard using another expletive before waving off Patricia after they had to use a timeout early in the second half to prevent a delay of game penalty. A similar situation happened a week later against the Raiders when Jones showed his frustration over calls not coming in on time.

"Throw the f—–g ball! F—–g quick game sucks! F–k!" – Mac Jones during the Patriots' 24-10 loss on #TNFpic.twitter.com/LdojOW9alg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2022

As Curran mentioned, it remains unknown how the Patriots will exactly rearrange the offensive coaching staff in 2023. It was reported multiple times in late December and earlier in January that the Patriots could reunite with another former offensive coordinator of theirs: Bill O’Brien. After spending the last two seasons on Alabama’s coaching staff, O’Brien’s contract with the Crimson Tide is up.

O’Brien was on the Patriots’ coaching staff from 2007-11, working as the offensive play-caller in the final three seasons before becoming the head coach of Penn State in 2012. While he worked with Tom Brady, O’Brien coached a Patriots offense that was among the best in the NFL during his time in New England. He also helped develop Deshaun Watson during his time as the Houston Texans’ head coach from 2014-20.

The Patriots have also shown interest in former Cardinals coach Killf Kingsbury, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday. Kingsbury was actually drafted by the Patriots in 2003 before he turned to the coaching ranks. Kingsbury coached the Cardinals to a top-10 total offense in 2020 and 2021 before a 2022 season featured with injuries and suspensions plagued Arizona as it finished 4-13.