Mac Jones injury update hints at uphill battle to play Week 5 vs. Lions

I'm told, per sources, that there remains a fair bit of instability in Mac's ankle. #Patriots QB at the start of practice. Still has a limp. Not getting up on his toes very much but moving considerably better than Friday, when he didn't really move at all. pic.twitter.com/ZjheK1raA7 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 5, 2022

A step in the right direction, but Jones still has a limp. It is positive to see he’s moving around a bit, though.

Ankle injuries are tricky and the Patriots don’t want to risk anything with their signal-caller. He’s a key piece to their success and there is still lots of season left. It’s a tough situation for New England though, who also saw backup Brian Hoyer suffer a concussion early in Sunday’s contest against the Green Bay Packers. He’s unlikely to be ready this weekend, which means it’s a first career start for rookie Bailey Zappe, the third-stringer.

At 1-3, another loss will put the Patriots in a tough spot. That being said, you just want Mac Jones to get healthy as soon as possible so he can help this team hopefully win some ballgames again. Until the QB can put full pressure on that ankle though, he will continue to be on the shelf.