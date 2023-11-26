Mac Jones is expected to start for the Patriots in Week 12, but Bailey Zappe could still see the field at some point

All throughout the week, New England Patriots fans, and even the team's own players, have wondered who would be starting at quarterback in Week 12 against the New York Giants. We still technically don't know who is going to line up under center on the first play of the game, but it seems like Mac Jones is going to earn the start, despite getting benched late in the Patriots Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones has been benched in three games this season for New England, and when he's been on the sidelines, that's meant that Bailey Zappe is on the field. After his latest benching, many folks figured that Zappe would be taking over for Jones under center moving forward. And while that may not be the case to start this game, Zappe could still find his way onto the field at some point against the Giants.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones getting loose. He will start today, sources say. But again, Bailey Zappe likely to be in the mix as well. pic.twitter.com/PtORqlxm9f — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2023

Of course, this isn't exactly groundbreaking news, as we already noted that Mac Jones has been pulled from three games early this year, and given what happened against the Colts, everybody knows his leash is going to be very short. If he struggles, or does pretty much anything wrong for an extended period of time, Zappe will probably find his way onto the field.

It's an interesting situation for both Jones and Zappe, who have both been trying to prove that they should start this game against the Giants. Jones seems to have earned the starting job, but what happens beyond that is as good as anyone's guess. So even though he hasn't earned a start, Zappe still could find the field in Week 12, making this situation one that still bears watching even after it has seemingly come to a conclusion.