Mac Jones was at the forefront of the New England Patriots' efforts to lure in Ezekiel Elliott when the running back was in the area recently for a visit. Or at least that's what it looked like from the outside.

Jones was pictured with Elliott at a restaurant in Boston's Seaport district on Saturday shortly after Elliott completed his time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Elliott's visit in Foxborough, Jones was asked how it felt to have the role of being a recruiter for the Patriots and trying to help lure talent into the team. He explained that he enjoys the prospect of players possibly joining the team, though he also likes the players New England has on its offense, too.

“I think it’s really important, as you know, as a leader to just try and go out there and show them that we’re all here to be together and to win,” Jones explained. “They’ve done that here forever, and we’re trying to get back to that more consistently. I think the guys that we have on our team are doing a really good job. I think whenever I have a chance to kind of explain and try to get them on the team, it’s a good thing. It’s never a bad thing, right? You want to have as many great players as you can.

“I’ve just been really pleased with the guys we have in the room, because it’s plenty enough, and we just have got to come together and make it work.”

Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott out in the Seaport tonight having dinner 👀 pic.twitter.com/iU1tMruRM4 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 30, 2023

Jones was pressed a bit more on what his pitch would be to players who might have some interest in joining the Patriots or players the Patriots interested in. He, again, emphasized how much he appreciates the talent currently the team.

“I always say we have a great group of guys already, so coming together as an offense is really important for us,” Jones said. “Anybody that we can talk to, if they have questions, answer their questions, right? That's all you can do as a player. Just try and explain everything to them and the rest is not up to us, right? But, like I said, I'm happy with the guys we have in the room, so it is hard to answer these questions, you know? Because I really do think we have enough and I think we have plenty enough.”

With the talent Jones believes the Patriots have on the offensive side of the ball, he wants to focus on bringing the best out of that group first while welcoming any other players that want to join along the way.

“The offensive line looks really good right now, the skill players are doing great and like I said, the older guys are really setting the standard,” Jones said. “It's still early, but they just need to continue to do that because I have a lot of trust in those guys and then it goes down to the younger guys as well.”

The Patriots have already welcomed a fair mix of new players to their offense already this offseason. They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki after parting ways with Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith. On the offensive line, they welcomed Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson at offensive tackle while letting Isaiah Wynn walk in free agency.

New England only made one notable move at running back and already departed with that player. James Robinson signed a two-year deal in March before getting cut in June. That has been the catalyst for the Patriots' rumored interest in running backs as of late, as they've hosted Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson Jr. for workouts and reportedly want to bring Dalvin Cook in for a visit.