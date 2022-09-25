Lamar Jackson has been having one hell of a season for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP is tearing it up for the team, utilizing his unique skillset to it’s full potential. After missing a good chunk of 2021 due to injury, Jackson is ready to carry his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

How serious is Lamar Jackson is in his quest to bring the Lombardi back to the Ravens? Well, the star quarterback is grinding his butt off all season long. He’s grinding so hard, he even got a treadmill to keep him warm in the room. (via @HoodieRamey)

Jackson has always been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Ravens star is one of the most unique players in the league, mainly due to his incredible running ability. The development of Jackson’s passing over the last few years have made him one of the most dangerous players in the league.

This season, though, Lamar Jackson might be extra motivated to perform to the best of his abilities. The Ravens declined to hand their star quarterback a massive extension to start the year. Now, Jackson is looking to prove to the team that he’s worth every penny that he’s asking from them. So far, that has been going well for him.

The Ravens are on the road this week against a familiar opponent: the New England Patriots. This game is yet another chance for Jackson to prove his worth to the team. We’ll see if that treadmill of his helped him in his preparation for this game.