Mac Jones' future with the New England Patriots appears to be in question beyond the 2023 season. In fact, some have speculated that the Patriots quarterback could be a potential player on the move ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Jones isn't concerned about those rumors though. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jones said that his focus is still on playing quarterback for the Patriots, hoping they can right the ship following their 1-5 start ahead of the trade deadline, which falls on October 31st.

“I’m not focused on that right now, honestly,” Jones said in response to a question about being traded. “Just really focusing on just coming together as a team during a tough time and seeing how we respond, seeing how I respond. Definitely excited for the challenge, looking at it in the eyes and taking it head on.”

Jones has been a big reason for the Patriots' poor start to the season. He's thrown for 1,208 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 74.4 passer rating as New England has the league's second-worst scoring offense. In addition, Jones has thrown three pick-6s this season and has lost two fumbles, with one of them being returned for a touchdown as well.

Jones' performance in Weeks 4 and 5 caused him to get pulled from both games, though he still holds his starting quarterback job. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and an interception in the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders, falling 21-17.

Mac Jones ignoring external criticism of Patriots

Amidst their current struggles, the Patriots will take on a foe they've struggled with for much of the last three seasons, hosting the 4-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday. New England has lost six of its last seven games to its AFC East rival.

As many expect another beatdown on Sunday, Jones and the Patriots have already been scrutinized for their performance through the first six games of the season. Jones has stayed off social media though during the season, focusing only on the voices inside the Patriots' facilities instead.

“I don’t really do that stuff. I just try to focus on the guys in the locker room because they’re my friends, they’re my teammates,” Jones said. “As long as we’re together, we should all be together. I feel like that’s what’s happening and that’s important. Work through tough times shows a lot about people’s character and who they are. I feel like we have the right group to do it. I definitely want to face the challenge and look at it in the eyes and attack it.”