Published November 21, 2022

By Conor Roche

FOXBOROUGH – Marcus Jones had the play of the season for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

As both the Patriots and New York Jets failed to get the ball into the endzone, Sunday’s matchup appeared bound for overtime as New York punted the ball with 26 seconds in a 3-3 game. For whatever reason, the Jets punted the ball to Jones instead of kicking it out of bounds. That decision ended the Jets’ chances of winning Sunday’s game because Jones returned the ball 84 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with five seconds remaining.

Jones said after the game that he was happy to get the win but was already looking to turn the page.

Jones’ Patriots teammates though were ecstatic for him and for their team after his game-winning play.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who had a sack on Sunday, compared the ending to the win against the Jets to the most memorable football movies.

“It started right here, and it went this way. I think that is, like I told somebody else, how the game ended, it was phenomenal,” Wise said. “I think it was almost like a movie script in a sense. I think out of all the football movies, ‘Rudy,’ ‘Any Given Sunday,’ and ‘Remember the Titans,’ this beats it. The way it ended was phenomenal.”

While Wise viewed the end of Sunday’s game as a movie, other Patriots players shared how proud they were of the rookie. Matthew Slater, who is the captain of the special teams unit, took particular pride in how the game was won.

“It’s special. It’s one of the hardest-working groups I’ve been around in terms of a special teams unit,” Slater said. “They really play for each other and I really feel like we love each other. It’s a good mixture of young and old and we go out there and play for each other. It’s nice to see that monotonous work that we put in pay off in a situation like that.”

Fellow Patriots corner Jonathan Jones, who was out on the field as part of the return team during the play, had a good feeling it would result in a score.

“I’m watching him, Marcus takes off, he goes inside of me – he took off and once I saw him go across the field, I knew it was over with, it was a touchdown,” Jonathan Jones said. “I was watching him, and we made eye contact, he took off and it was over after that.”

Patriots safety Devin McCourty recalled something Bill Belichick said earlier in the season to the team as why Jones was able to return the punt all the way for a touchdown.

“Coach Belichick mentioned it earlier this year, when you have a guy that can return the ball it makes everyone want to do more,” McCourty said. “You saw guys out here, Jon Jones, I don’t know how many plays he played on defense but he is playing on defense. We have other guys out there that are playing in their other roles on the team and giving just one hundred percent effort because we all know if you make a couple blocks, Marcus can do the rest.

“To go out earlier in the game and come back and just be ready to go, locked in, biggest moment of the game as a rookie. Everyone always talks about experience. It’s being ready to go, it’s knowing what you’re supposed to do, and it’s executing. Marcus did that and it was a huge play for us, I’ve never been a part of anything like that. Great feeling, great team win.”

Patriots running back Damien Harris said he’d “never” seen a game end like Sunday’s game.

“That’s an all-timer right there,” Harris said. “It was such a grinder of a game and it’s kind of hard to find a rhythm at times, we have good plays here, and not so good plays here, but on the last play of the game you’re fighting for 60 minutes and to walk off a win like that, it was incredible.”

Slater, who is the longest-tenured Patriot as he’s in his 15th season in the league, also said he’s “never” seen a game end like Sunday’s too.

“I never have won a game like that at any level of football so just when you thought you have seen it all, you are in year 15 and see something like that, it’s just awesome,” Slater said.