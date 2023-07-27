All eyes are on the Cincinnati Bengals and whether or not they will ink quarterback Joe Burrow to an extension. Well, they did sign someone to an extension, although it wasn't Burrow. The Bengals inked Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year extension, meaning his contract will run through the 2025 season, per the Bengals' account.

‘We have signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season.'

And the move gives the Bengals more cap space flexibility as they aim to navigate deals with Burrow and star wide receiver Tee Higgins, among others.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hendrickson spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before coming to the Bengals. In two seasons, he has been named to the Pro Bowl both times and recorded 22 sacks combined over the past two seasons.

The Bengals have a lot of contract question marks with Burrow and Higgins, although both players gave comments lately that suggest they aren't worried about those discussions. Still, moving around some money with the Hendrickson deal will help the team in the long run as they try and ink their star offensive players for the future.

The Bengals enter the 2023 season with a ton of expectations and are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last postseason. Hendrickson is an anchor on the defense, and now all eyes will shift to the discussions with Burrow and Higgins, although it remains to be seen when a deal will be finalized.