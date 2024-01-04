New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater receives tributes ahead of potential final NFL game versus New York Jets

If there's any player most representative of “The Patriot Way,” it's likely Matthew Slater. Slater has been the model Patriot over his 16-year NFL career, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls while maintaining high character both on and off the field. His character has been recognized numerous times, including when he won the Art Rooney Award for “outstanding sportsmanship” and the Bart Starr Award for “outstanding leadership and character.”

For an organization that regularly cycled through different players, Slater was a rare consistent piece for the Patriots franchise. Slater has not just merely been a part of the roster this whole time, but a team captain for 13 seasons. Along with his role as a captain, Slater is a five-time first team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Slater has not stated if he plans to retire or not after the season, but there's a solid chance the 38-year-old hangs it up. Ahead of what could be Slater's final NFL game, the special teamer received numerous tributes, including from his father, Jackie Slater.

“His mother and I are very, very happy for him to see him have the career that he’s had,” Matthew's dad, Jackie Slater, said. “We’ve been very, very fortunate to see him excel in an organization like New England for so long,” via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

“We know how difficult a road it’s been for him, and the difficult job that he’s been asked to do,” Jackie said. “And to see him continue to make the team and thrive, it says a lot about his passion for the game and the people around him that he’s been able to do that.”

Former wide receiver Chris Hogan, who was Matthew Slater's teammate from 2016-2018, shared high praise for Matthew as well.

“Matthew was easily the best teammate that I’ve ever been around,” Hogan said. “He was a guy who was in the locker room that you could talk to. He was a guy who if you had something going on in your family, if you had something going on outside of football, Matthew was a guy who I confided in. Overwhelming support for every one of his teammates. It was incredible,” via Price.