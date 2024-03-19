The New England Patriots are not getting a confident seal of approval about their NFL draft strategy. NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is not as confident about the Patriots' plan with their no. 3 pick as he was before free agency, per ESPN. Kiper is expecting the Patriots to draft North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
Kiper is unsure if the Patriots will keep the third pick or decide to move it to choose at another place in the first round. The analyst is sticking with his belief that the team will draft Maye, as the Patriots recently dealt quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise seems to need a quarterback immediately, in Kiper's eyes.
The once powerful Patriots have sputtered in recent years, since Tom Brady left the franchise. Following a 4-13 season in 2023, Bill Belichick left his coaching duties. The Patriots now have Jerod Mayo as head coach. Mayo played for New England, and was drafted by the team in the 2008 NFL Draft's first round. It will be very interesting to see how Mayo and the Patriots' front office approach the draft. Belichick had been the team's coach for more than 20 years.
Maye threw for 3,608 yards in his final year at North Carolina. He finished the season with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Maye decided to sit out the team's bowl game against West Virginia, to prepare for the draft. West Virginia went on to defeat North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Patriots fans are salivating to see what the team decided to do with that no. 3 overall pick.