North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, and because of that, all eyes will be on the Tar Heels QB at the NFL Combine. The NFL Combine is going on until March 4th, and we now know what Maye is planning on doing while he is there.
At the NFL Combine, quarterbacks can do a lot of different things, and obviously everyone wants to see them throw. It does not sound like that will be the case for North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye, however, as he plans to just do physicals and interviews.
“I'm told UNC QB Drake Maye is solely planning to do ‘just physicals and interviews‘ at the NFL Scouting Combine here in Indianapolis, per source,” Josina Anderson said in a tweet.
Drake Maye did a lot of throwing during his time at North Carolina football, so NFL scouts have already seen what he can do on the football field. He clearly doesn't feel the need to throw at the combine, and he is going to be one of the first QBs taken in the NFL Draft regardless.
The past two seasons at North Carolina have been big ones for Drake Maye. In 2022, he finished the season 342-517 with 4,321 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Those are video game numbers.
This past North Carolina season wasn't quite as flashy for Maye as he didn't have nearly as many passing attempts, but he still had a great year. He finished the season 269-425 with 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Maye has shown a lot of talent throughout the last couple of seasons, and he should be a high draft pick in April.
The NFL Combine is happening until March 4th and it is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. There should be a lot of news regarding the North Carolina star as the week goes on.