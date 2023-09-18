For many NFL fans, the New England Patriots' bitter home loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday signified that the glory days of Foxborough football are completely gone and not returning anytime soon. For tight end Mike Gesicki, however, the 24-17 defeat does not even affect the team's playoff chances.

When asked why he still believes the Pats can carve out a postseason path despite an 0-2 start, the free agent acquisition used the calendar as evidence for a potential turnaround. ‘“It’s September 17th,”' he said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “Says the regular season ends in mid-January.”

It appears head coach Bill Belichick has already rubbed off on Gesicki. Honestly, though, what is he supposed to say? Waiving the white flag two weeks in would truly mean that disaster has struck in New England. There will be plenty of opportunities for the Patriots to right the ship and steer back into contention before fully capsizing.

The question is, though, are they capable of making those adjustments? The 2023-24 campaign is already looking eerily familiar to last year's unsuccessful one- a gritty squad who will correct early mistakes and battle its way back, before ultimately falling short in the end.

Two weeks in a row, New England had a prime opportunity either to win or tie the game. Mike Gesicki, who had recorded five receptions for 33 yards, wisely threw a lateral pass to offensive lineman Cole Strange before being tackled short of the first down in the last drive of the game. But the quick thinking was not rewarded, as the Patriots were denied an improbable resurgence, once again.

And so, a potential surprise start is just more of the same in the post-Tom Brady era. Belichick can still devise a formidable game plan that compensates for a dearth of star power, but the team lacks the necessary cohesion, talent and offensive inequity to inspire the fear it did just five years ago.

At least confidence remains high in the locker room. Unfortunately, the players themselves might be the only ones left who still fully believe in the Patriots Way.