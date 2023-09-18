Tua Tagovailoa is now 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick and and New England Patriots. The Pats just don't have an answer for the star QB, and that much is clear after the Miami Dolphins took them down on Sunday, 24-17.

Tagovailoa threw for 249 yards and one touchdown as he completed 21 of his 30 passes in the Week 2 showdown. He did have one interception, but the Dolphins' balanced offense and defense held on to keep New England at bay. The game did have some controversy in the end when the Patriots' final play was ruled a failure, but a win is a win and Miami will take it any given day.

In the process, Tagovailoa also became just one of four quarterbacks in NFL history to have a 5-0 record or better against a Super Bowl-winning coach, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Chris Chandler.

When asked about his incredible record against the Patriots, however, Tagovailoa wanted to clarify one thing: it it not HIS record, but rather a team record.

“I think our TEAM is 5-0 against coach Belichick,” Tagovailoa shared, per Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post.

Tua Tagovailoa couldn't have said it any better. While the Dolphins lost to the Patriots the last time he was absent, there is also no denying that he couldn't take down the Bill Belichick-coached franchise on his own.

In the end, what Tagovailoa is saying is that he didn't achieve the record alone. He deserves plenty of credit for keeping the streak against the Patriots, but he also understands that there's more to it than what the record suggests.

Dolphins fans will surely love the fact that Tagovailoa isn't hoarding the credit. Hopefully, the next time he and the team meet the Pasts, it will yield a similar result.