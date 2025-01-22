It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for the New England Patriots. After hiring Mike Vrabel as their next head coach, New England's focus can shift to the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the Patriots have the fourth overall selection, numerous options are available. New England could target an offensive lineman to help keep young star Drake Maye upright. The Patriots could also add a playmaker to give Maye a weapon to unlock New England's offense. However, according to ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr., with the Patriots hiring Vrabel, New England could target a defensive player who’s too talented to ignore with the No. 4 pick.

Before the Patriots were on the hypothetical clock, Kiper projected that the Tennessee Titans would select quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, followed by Travis Hunter (Cleveland Browns) and Shedeur Sanders (New York Giants). Those picks led Kiper to mock Penn State superstar linebacker Abdul Carter to the Patriots.

“Carter is instinctive and fast, and he seems to always be around the ball,” said Kiper. “He converted from off-ball linebacker to the edge this season and dominated to the tune of 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. For a New England team that struggled to get pressure, Carter would be a massive addition. New coach Mike Vrabel could move him around and use his disruptive traits to improve the Patriots' league-low sack count (28).

“New England also has glaring holes at receiver and on the offensive line. If Hunter is still on the board, he fits. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan makes some sense, too. And there's a shot the Pats will get an offer to trade back, which would put them in a better spot to take one of the top offensive tackles. But Carter — my No. 2 prospect — could take this defense to another level.”

Is Abdul Carter the right choice in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Patriots?

The Penn State edge rusher is the kind of game-changer the Patriots need to improve their pass rush, which ranked last in sacks with 28. Carter tallied a career-high 12 sacks in addition to 43 solo tackles and two forced fumbles. He also played a major role in the Nittany Lions reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. His athleticism and pursuit are off the charts.

Carter's terrifying mix of explosiveness and ability could make him an instant impact player for New England. The Patriots desperately need someone who can get to the quarterback, and Carter fits that bill. If he lands in New England, he will form a terrifying duo with fellow defensive end Keion White.