As the Jerod Mayo era kicks off for the New England Patriots, finding a quarterback will be priority number one. But once that quarterback is in place, the Patriots will still need pass catchers for him to throw to.
With wide receiver Tee Higgins entering free agency, the Patriots are favored to sign him (+200) if he leaves the Cincinnati Bengals, vet betonline.ag. The Dallas Cowboys (+600), Buffalo Bills (+800) and New York Jets (+900) round out the top four. The Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers all have identical +1000 odds to land Higgins.
The wide receiver has spent his entire career in Cincinnati after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 58 games, Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. Between his tenure with the Bengals and his overall connection with Joe Burrow, many have speculated Cincinnati could franchise tag Higgins.
But if Higgins finds his way out, the Patriots would be a prime landing spot for the star receiver.
While quarterback play held all the skill position players back, New England saw only Demario Douglas break 500 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry led the way in terms of receiving touchdowns with six. The Patriots have players like Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but neither has proven they can lead the wide receiver room.
With the Bengals, Tee Higgins shared touches with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. In New England, he would undoubtedly be the No. 1 option. The Patriots have plenty to fix on their offense, but signing Higgins would at least bring some excitement to Foxboro Stadium.