A second member of the New England Patriots’ 2023 NFL Draft class is now under contract.

Fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi has agreed to a deal with the Patriots, per multiple reports. The deal is worth $4.175 million over four years, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

The former UCLA guard seems to be looking forward to his NFL experience with the Patriots.

“Atonio is ready to get to work,” Mafi’s agent told Reiss.

Mafi is already really familiar with the Patriots. The team’s coaching staff worked with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also visited New England as part of a top-30 visit ahead of the draft.

Mafi said he had an “amazing” visit with New England and enjoyed being coached by them at the Shrine Bowl in a conference call after the Pariots drafted him.

“I had a really good experience getting to learn firsthand from an NFL coaching staff, and then just happening to be picked up by them is obviously a blessing,” Mafi said then. “I feel like I have a little bit of a taste of what I’m getting into and I’m just excited to continue my growth with them.”

Mafi, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 339 pounds, was a force in the interior for the Bruins over the last couple of seasons. His run blocking, in particular, earned praise as he earned an 88.3 run-block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Mafi should at least be able to compete for a backup spot at guard in training camp. Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu are locked in at left guard and right guard, respectively. But after that, there aren’t really any guards who are a lock to make the roster, especially if fourth-round pick Sidy Sow plays offensive tackle instead.

Other players who will be competing for backup spots at guard include Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, Kody Russey and Andrew Stueber.

Sixth-round wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was the first player from the Patriots’ draft class to sign their rookie contract, coming to terms on a deal last week.