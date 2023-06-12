The New England Patriots have waived running back James Robinson, he was previously signed to a two-year contract that included no guaranteed money due to health concerns, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

James Robinson is subject to waivers, and will be a free agent if he clears them on Tuesday, according to Yates.

Robinson came into the league in 2020, and had his most successful season that year as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 1070 rushing yards with 344 receiving yards with seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, Robinson recorded 767 rushing yards with 222 receiving yards and eight rushing touchdowns for the Jaguars. Robinson started the 2022 season with the Jaguars, but was traded to the New York Jets, who needed a replacement for Breece Hall after he went down with a torn ACL.

Robinson has struggled with knee injuries, which hampered his play with the Jets. That is the health concern that Yates alluded to, when talking about why he had no guaranteed money on his two-year contract with the Patriots.

The Patriots have a strong running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, so if Robinson proved to be healthy, it would have been a worthy investment for the Patriots. They obviously decided it was not, and are comfortable with Rhamondre Stevenson, so they waived him with no dead cap penalty.

It will be interesting to see if Robinson lands elsewhere relatively soon, and if he will have to earn a roster spot with the next team he signs with.