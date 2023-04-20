Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The New England Patriots hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Wednesday, according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now,” Rapoport wrote in a Thursday tweet. “New England picks 14th.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons hosted Will Levis earlier this month. He had drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and others.

The Patriots are slated to pick at 14th in the 2023 NFL Draft. They took Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. in ESPN’s mock draft.

“Man, I thought about tight end Dalton Kincaid here,” wrote ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay. “Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves two-TE sets, and Kincaid would be great with Hunter Henry.

“But quarterback Mac Jones also needs protection after struggles under pressure last season, and Johnson has the size, power and awareness to hold down left tackle.”

Will Levis, a former 3-star quarterback recruit out of Middletown, Connecticut, initially chose the Penn State Nittany Lions in their 2018 class over offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina and Syracuse, among others, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback transferred to Kentucky in 2021, throwing 2,826 and 2,406 passing yards in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“I think that if I’m able to succeed in a conference like (the SEC), that only helps my case to be able to play at the next level,” Will Levis said on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast, via Saturday Tradition. “I want to play the best teams and I want to beat the best teams and I want to play for the best team.

“So, being able to play for Kentucky after having really solid seasons the past few years. Three bowl games in a row.”