Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are once again frustrated following a close loss at Gillette Stadium. A week after a narrow defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots were once again driving late with a chance to tie or win on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins; however, much to Belichick's chagrin, once again, a fourth down replay review confirmed the Patriots to be inches short of picking up a first down, thus ending the game.

This time, it was offensive lineman Cole Strange who had the ball lateraled to him and tried to fall forward to get the necessary yardage to extend New England's drive. However, the officials would later determine Strange to be short of the line to gain, thus giving the ball back to the Dolphins to run out the clock.

The deja vu moment caused a firestorm of reactions on Twitter.

Some blamed the referees for once again ripping out New England's hearts (although the review did appear to show Strange clearly short of the first down).

Others noted the Patriots' apparent love of creating intense anxiety toward the end of games.

The loss marked the first time since 2001 that the Patriots have started a season 0-2, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Belichick has to be frustrated after seeing his team mount epic comebacks only to fall just short for two weeks in a row. Things won't get any easier for New England moving forward, as the team will look to get in the win column on the road against the New York Jets on September 17.