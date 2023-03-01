There seems to be a chance that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and one of his former weapons in Tuscaloosa, wide receiver Slade Bolden, could reunite in Foxborough.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is set to have a date with the Patriots, as Bolden continues to look for a roster spot in the NFL.

“While much of the NFL’s attention is focused in Indianapolis at the combine, a note back home: Free-agent WR Slade Bolden is scheduled to work out for the Patriots.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mac Jones and Slade Bolden played for two seasons together in college with Alabama. Jones arrived in Tuscaloosa first in 2018 and played for the Crimson Tide until the 2020 season. Bolden, on the other hand, wore Alabama colors from 2019 to 2021. He declared for the NFL Draft but went undrafted in 2022. He would later be signed by the Baltimore Ravens in May 2022 before being released by the team in October of the same year.

The Patriots are definitely a team who could use some more help downfield on offense. In 2022, they finished the regular season just 16th in scoring with 21.4 points per game and 20th with only 208.0 passing yards per contest. While there’s not much certainty that the Patriots would eventually sign Bolden, it’s worth noting that apart from Mac Jones, New England offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien has a good understanding beforehand of what Bolden could do on the field. O’Brien served the same roles for Alabama football and saw Bolden play in the wide receiver’s final season with the Crimson Tide.