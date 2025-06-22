The New York Mets finally got back into the win column on Saturday, stopping a rough skid. The Mets crushed the Philadelphia Phillies, 11-4. Mets slugger Juan Soto blasted two home runs, and generally loved what he saw from his team.

“What happened in the past is already in the past. We just come on out to play good baseball and forget about what just happened,” Soto said afterward, per FOX Sports.

@Ken_Rosenthal talked with Juan Soto after his 4-for-5, 2-home run night as the Mets snapped their seven-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/mAatlW6on5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Soto finished his night with four runs batted in to go with his two homers. He went 4-for-5 from the plate, showcasing his power. Soto had worked the count to 3-2 in both instances where he homered.

This season, Soto has had ups and downs. He is currently hitting .256 with 16 homers on the season. New York is now 46-31 after defeating Philadelphia on Saturday.

Five New York players hit home runs in their win on Saturday against the Phillies. Brandon Nimmo also had two homers like Soto, in what was an explosive display of offense.

The Mets had lost seven in a row before Saturday. New York was swept by Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and lost in their first game of the Phillies series.

Mets hope that Juan Soto keeps it going on offense

Soto signed a deal before this season that pays him mountains of money, so the Mets simply need him to perform. New York is looking to return to the NLCS this year, but also make a World Series.

The Mets were doing quite well before their recent seven game skid. New York had a big lead in the National League East, although that's now gone. Heading into Sunday, New York and Philadelphia are tied at the top of the division standings for first.

Soto wasn't doing as well. He had just one hit in his three previous games, before Saturday. Soto hopes his epic performance against the Phillies ignites the team going ahead.

“We always are right there. We feel good, I feel good,” Soto added. “For me, we just got to keep moving forward.”

The Mets and Phillies are scheduled to play again on Sunday.