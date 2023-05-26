Raekwon McMillan’s season has ended before it officially even began. The New England Patriots placed the linebacker on injured reserve on Thursday.

Even with the new injured reserve rules, McMillan’s season with the Patriots is over because he was played on injured reserve prior to the roster being cut down to 53.

McMillan was placed on injured reserve as he suffered a partially torn Achilles during a practice, The Athletic reported.

If McMillan is healthy enough to play at some point in the 2023 season, he can return to play if the Patriots reach an injury settlement with him and release him.

McMillan has had brutal injury luck in his NFL career. The 2017 second-round pick tore his ACL in a preseason game of his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins. He played two seasons with the Dolphins and was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.

McMillan signed with the Patriots in 2021, but before he made his debut with the team, he tore his ACL during a training camp practice. He signed an extension with the Patriots during the 2021 season.

Finally, in 2022, McMillan made his Patriots debut. He had a fine season, mostly working as a role player on defense and playing on special teams. He recorded 35 combined tackles, five of which went for loss, in 16 games. His top moment of the season came in Week 14 when he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots’ linebacker room looks mostly similar to what it did last season. They re-signed Mack Wilson in addition to McMillan and still have starters Ja’Whaun Bentley plus Jahlani Tavai. Linebacker Chris Board, who is mostly known for his special teams play, was signed by the team after his one season with the Lions and is expected to play a role on defense.

With the open roster spot, the Patriots signed tight end Anthony Firkser, who’s expected to compete for the third tight end spot on the depth chart.