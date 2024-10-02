The New England Patriots may have a new starting running back after a poor start to the NFL season for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Through the first four games of the year, Stevenson has fumbled four times, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL and the most of any running back in the league. In fact, no other tailback has fumbled more than twice this season.

For that reason, Stevenson is in danger of losing his starting spot, according to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

“Jerod Mayo says it is ‘definitely under consideration' that RB Antonio Gibson starts over Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday after Stevenson has fumbled in each of the first four games,” Patriots reporter Mike Reiss wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Over the offseason, Stevenson signed a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Patriots. Things haven't gone very well since then, however.

While Stevenson is on pace for a career-high in rushing yards — he would eclipse 1,000 yards if things continue the way they've gone so far — he is almost certainly going to set a career-high in fumbles as well. Over his first three seasons in the league, Stevenson fumbled the ball seven times, and his 2022 season total of four accounted for more than half of his total.

If Stevenson keeps fumbling at the same rate he has through four games this year, though, he would be setting a new fumble career-high this weekend. The fourth-year running back has fumbled the ball once in each of the Patriots' four games, and New England has lost possession the last two times.

Gibson, the Patriots' backup who has not fumbled yet this season, could potentially solve some of the turnover issues, but Gibson's past would seem to indicate that will not be the case. In his four seasons with Washington, Gibson fumbled 12 times, including four times last season despite only having 113 touches.

The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins this weekend in a winnable AFC East matchup.