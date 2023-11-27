Rob Gronkowski didn't hold back in his assessment of the Patriots after watching his former team play poorly against the Giants.

Rob Gronkowski didn't enjoy watching his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 12 on Sunday as they battled the New York Giants. That much is clear from Gronk's commentary during the game.

During his appearance as an analyst for FOX Sports' broadcast of the Patriots-Giants showdown, Gronkowski didn't hold back his frustrations on the team at halftime. He was also critical of Mac Jones' passing as New England struggled to score in the first half, emphasizing that the young QB should have already thrown multiple picks at that point.

“It's very frustrating. And it's very frustrating as an ex-Patriots to watch the game. It's actually one of the first times this year I've watched a complete half of a Patriots game. And let me tell you, it's as bad as what the fans have been saying,” Gronkowski exclaimed as his co-analysts laughed, via

“Mac Jones should have thrown about four picks already. … It's been rough to see, man,” Gronk added as he detailed the poor and ugly plays that Jones did during the half.

Check out @RobGronkowski roasting the @Patriots at halftime of this weeks game against the @Giants 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SgeFjmR2c0 — Karson Tager (@karsonwithak) November 26, 2023

It's easy to see where Rob Gronkowski's frustration is coming from, though. Heading to the game, the Patriots were on a three-game losing streak and had not shown any signs that they could turn things around. After Sunday, the doubts only got worse.

With the 10-7 loss to the Giants, the Patriots dropped to 2-9 on the season. Not only that, but they seemed out of solution on how to address their current predicament. As each game goes by, it's only becoming evident that Jones is not the right quarterback for them.

Tom Brady admits it's ‘hard' to watch the Patriots

For what it's worth, it's not only Rob Gronkowski who's feeling bad for the Patriots amid their struggles. Recently, Tom Brady talked to Stephen A. Smith and admitted it's “hard” to watch the team he loves experience such difficulties as they try to return to relevance.

While Brady expressed belief that the Patriots have the right pieces to find success, the problem is they have very little room to make mistakes. That is the harsh reality in the NFL, and it's something the team is learning the hard way amid another tumultuous season.

“I think it's hard to see a team struggle that you care about so many of the people involved,” Brady told Stephen A. Smith. “Football's a hard sport. It speaks to when the teams do put it all together and they do a lot of things the right way and you see that sustained success. When you do things the right way, you're rewarded for it.”

Brady furthered, “They have a lot of pieces in New England that do things the right way, but the margin for error is super slim.”

It remains to be seen if the Patriots can get some momentum to at least end the season on a better note. It's unlikely that New England will make the playoffs at this point, not only due to their record but also with the way they are playing. Nonetheless, as they look forward to 2024, many are hoping that the team will show that competitive fire and give something to build upon for the future.

The Patriots have six games left on the season, with schedules against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs in their next three.