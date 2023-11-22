Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shares it's 'hard' watching his former team with how they're struggling

It's been a rocky year for the New England Patriots to say the least. The team which once couldn't lose and was an annual participant in the AFC Conference Championship Game a few short years ago has fallen off. The six-time Super Bowl champions sit at just 2-8 after a brutal 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts as their dynasty days continue to slip further into the past.

One of the former leaders of that dynasty, Tom Brady, finds it hard to watch his old team with where they stand now. Since Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have made the playoffs once in 2021. This season, they've dropped to a new low as Belichick has suffered two of the worst one-sided losses in his entire coaching career.

“I think it's hard to see a team struggle that you care about so many of the people involved,” Brady told Stephen A. Smith Football's a hard sport. It speaks to when the teams do put it all together and they do a lot of things the right way and you see that sustained success. When you do things the right way, you're rewarded for it,” via the Stephen A. Smith show.

What had it been like for Tom Brady watching the Patriots this season? “It’s hard” pic.twitter.com/t6dLruAqZN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 21, 2023

“They have a lot of pieces in New England that do things the right way, but the margin for error is super slim,” Brady added.

Now the Patriots are the latest team involved in a quarterback controversy after they benched Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe last week due to Jones' struggles. With Jones, New England ranked second-last in points per game and Jones had a TD-INT ratio of 10-10. Belichick has yet to name the starter for this upcoming week. Among all the quarterback drama, rumors swirl around coach Bill Belichick's future with the team. It's no wonder Tom Brady finds it difficult to see his old team.