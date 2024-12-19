There are few football coaches in the history of planet Earth as revered as Bill Belichick. Naturally, modern NFL legend Rob Gronkowski might be the president of the new North Carolina football head coach's fan club.

Gronkowski predicts greatness for Belichick with the Tar Heels, via ESPN.

“Coach Belichick is gonna do an awesome job coaching those young bucks at UNC. I love the guy, I'm wishing him nothing best the best, and he's gonna make college football that much more suspenseful, that much more fun, and that much more interesting, and I can't wait,” the four-time Super Bowl champion said. “The guy's a winner, he's gonna eventually be winning games at the University of North Carolina as well, and I'll be tuning in just like everybody else.”

Belichick, of course, coached Gronkowski on the New England Patriots from 2010-18, and the pair won three rings together. “Gronk” became one of the best tight ends in NFL history under the legendary coach's tutelage, becoming the first player at the position with 1,000 playoff receiving yards while also owning the Patriots' franchise record in receiving touchdowns, with 79.

Will Belichick replicate that level of greatness at the collegiate level?

Bill Belichick will maintain passion with North Carolina football

One might think that Belichick is coaching the Tar Heels as a side quest. After all, the six-time Super Bowl champion has nothing to prove, as his career spans nearly 50 years and his 302 NFL wins are only second all-time to Don Shula (328).

However, Belichick has always wanted to coach in college, and the 72-year-old is finally achieving another childhood dream, via ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

“It just never really worked out,” Belichick said. “Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK, but this is a dream come true. I grew up in college football with my dad. As a kid, all I knew was college football.”

The three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year has gotten right to work, as he's already recruited three transfers since taking over on December 10th, via 247 Sports.

Belichick may be past his prime, but his leadership is worth the investment for a program that's typically outshined by the school's basketball team.