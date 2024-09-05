Former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski has managed to stay in the headlines ever since his retirement from the game of football a few seasons ago. Gronkowski is widely considered to be one of the greatest tight ends to have ever lived, but the Patriots legend has also garnered attention for his off of the field life, which has included countless endorsements, appearances at WWE events, and an overall charismatic personality that has won him fans across the globe.

One of the few side quests that Gronkowski hasn't yet checked off of his list is an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, a show that has featured several former NFL players showing off their skills on the dance floor. However, Gronkowski's former teammate with the Patriots Danny Amendola will be trying his luck in the competition, and recently, Gronkowski stopped by the Up & Adams Show w/ Kay Adams with some friendly advice (and a few warmhearted jabs) for his former teammate.

“Well Danny Amendola has a high motor, he has a lot of energy, he’s tiny so he moves those feet very well,” said Gronkowski. “He was a slot guy, so he’s more quick than fast. He used to do punt returns, so he used to juke all the defenders. He’s going to be more ready than anybody. I think it’s a great thing for him, to get back in a routine, to be dancing every single day.”

Gronkowski then issued a tongue in cheek warning to Amendola.

“But Danny you will never out dance me on a dance floor, and I don’t care if you win Dancing With The Stars. I will still bring it every time and you will never get to my level,” said Gronkowski.

An outsized personality

It would certainly be interesting to see Gronkowski trying out his skills on Dancing with the Stars.

That otherworldly mobility and dexterity as such a massive human being is a large part of the reason why Gronkowski was able to become such a dominant force during his run with the Patriots, consistently victimizing opposing defensive backs with his rare combination of speed, size, and athleticism.

As Gronkowski referenced, Amendola was widely viewed as a much more nimble player, but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to net him a victory on the program.

Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere this season on September 17.