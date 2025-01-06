The New England Patriots capped off their 2024 campaign with a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 that actually hurt the team more than it helped them. After dropping from the No. 1 overall pick to the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Patriots owner Robert Kraft promptly fired Jerod Mayo an hour after the team lost the game, meaning the team will be in the market for a new head coach for the second straight year.

The wheels fell off for Mayo at the end of the 2024 campaign, and as time went on, it became more and more clear that he would be fired. Sure enough, rumors about his replacement have been floating around for awhile now, with one of them being another former player in Mike Vrabel. When asked about the team's alleged interest in Vrabel, Kraft refused to reveal whether or not the team is interested in bringing him back to town.

“Asked if Mike Vrabel is at or near the top of his list of candidates, Robert Kraft demurs and says he needs to get to know the other candidates first before commenting,” Tom Pelissero shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Could Robert Kraft, Patriots hire Mike Vrabel as next head coach?

Vrabel starred for the Patriots on defense from 2001-2008 as a player, winning three Super Bowls with the team during this time. He also enjoyed a successful stint with the Tennessee Titans as their head coach from 2018-2023, and it appears as if the two sides may have a mutual interest in reuniting with Mayo no longer a part of the team's plans.

However, Kraft refused to tip his hand, providing a very murky response when asked about the team's interest in Vrabel. The ties between the two sides cannot be overlooked, though, and with rumors continuing to link Vrabel to the Patriots, fans will have to keep an eye on this situation, even as New England embarks on a full-fledged head coaching search over the coming days and weeks.