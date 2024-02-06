Jerod Mayo has added Ben McAdoo to his Patriots staff.

The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason so far. This organization was used to competing for championships every single season, but ever since Tom Brady left, things haven't been the same. Patriots fans got to witness greatness for a very long time with Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, but now, both of those guys are gone. Jerod Mayo is the new head coach in New England, and it is the start of a new era. The offseason will continue to be busy as Mayo has a staff to build.

Jerod Mayo made one move for his coaching staff on Tuesday as Ben McAdoo is coming to New England to be an offensive assistant for the Patriots. McAdoo has head coaching experience as he was the head coach for the New York Giants, and he also has offensive coordinator experience with the Carolina Panthers.

“The #Patriots are hiring Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant coach, sources say,” Mike Garafolo said in a tweet. “@AlbertBreer had reported the team was working on it. Now being finalized, as the former #Giants HC and #Panthers OC heads to New England.”

This is definitely an intriguing hire for the Patriots and one that Jerod Mayo hopes will work out. After some past roles didn't work out for McAdoo, this seems like it could be a better fit.

Mayo certainly has his work cut for him in New England as the Patriots have struggled in recent years. He is taking over a team that finished in last place in the AFC East division this season with a 4-13 record. After winning so many recent Super Bowls, the standards in New England are just as high as any other place in the NFL. Obviously, people understand that it's going to take some time to get back to the top, but the expectation for Mayo and the Patriots will be Super Bowls. That's always the expectation there.

The offseason is only beginning for the Patriots, and it's a big one. Mayo has a lot of important decisions to make as he wants to get this team back into the playoffs as quickly as possible.