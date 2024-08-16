The Patriots selected Drake Maye out of North Carolina with the No. 3 pick in last spring's draft. The team and their fans have high hopes that Maye will develop into a top notch quarterback and help return the team to playoff contention.

Maye is a long way from making that happen, but Patriots fans are very happy with what they have seen from Maye in Thursday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. May scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against their opponents, and that allowed the Patriots to break a 3-3 tie and take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Maye completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards in the action that he saw in the first half of the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. He did not throw an interception and he also carried the ball four time for 15 yards.

He split time in the first half with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is the presumed starter for the Patriots this season. Brissett completed 3 of 7 passes for just 17 yards and he was intercepted once. Brissett did not run with the ball.

Maye gets a boost from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

The 6-4, 225-pound Maye certainly has the look of a quarterback who has the physical tools to make a strong impression in the NFL.

New England owner Robert Kraft believes that the team's young quarterback has a very bright future with the team. He appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show, and offered his impression of the support the quarterback is receiving.

“The first thing that I really liked is when we drafted him, he came here and his three brothers came with him,” Kraft said. “The older brother plays basketball in Japan, and they all came. They’re a unit. They’re a strong family. And it just told me about the kind of support [he has].”