Tom Brady retired from football with seven Super Bowl rings, six of which he won with the New England Patriots. But all those decorations on his fingers are still not enough for him to forget that brutal upset loss at the hands of Eli Manning and the New York Giants at Super Bowl 42.
In the fifth episode of The Dynasty, the former Patriots quarterback looked back at that humbling loss to the Giants and shared his true feelings about it (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN).
“I was like, what the (expletive),” Brady said in “The Dynasty.” “That year we dominated, we destroyed teams. How did we lose? If there’s one game in history, I’d change, it’s that game. But you can’t change it. I think what you realize about football and about life is you never have it quite mastered. It was a tough lesson for me to learn.”
That kind of reaction to such a loss is, of course, perfectly understandable. The Patriots had a perfect regular season in the 2007 NFL season. They destroyed all the teams that they crossed paths with as well in the NFL playoffs — except the Giants, who, a few years later, would defeat Brady and the Pats again at Super Bowl 46. Those Manning-led Giants will forever be known as a kryptonite to Brady and the Patriots' Superman.
Nevertheless, Brady, who also won another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ended his NFL career as the player with most Super Bowl rings in the history of the league. Not bad.