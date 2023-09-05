Tears are expected to flow at Gillette Stadium this coming Sunday, as nostalgia is surely to take over Foxborough with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady making an appearance at his old stomping grounds. The Pats will honor the legendary quarterback during halftime of their game against the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles.

During a recent episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady was full of emotions when he talked about his looming appearance at the Patriots' home stadium.

“A lot of gratitude. I had two decades of incredible life-changing, altering experiences, Tom Brady said (h/t Mark Daniels of MassLive). “I have so many memories from my time there. Memories with people there. I'm creating a new memory with people there. To go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way. I've not been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went there once as a competitor. And now I'm going to go there really as a fan and then I'm going to be there in the future as a broadcaster.”

Tom Brady played for nearly two decades with the Patriots during his unforgettable time as a player in the NFL. From 2000 to 2019, Brady donned New England colors and led the team to six Super Bowl victories. He won another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he will forever be associated with the Patriots first before anything else. Sunday's return to Foxborough should be just as memorable for the former quarterback.

“So, I don't think it's going to be hard to be a fan though. love the sport, and love the Patriots. So, going up there to see a lot of my friends and family is going to be a great experience,” Brady added.

Patriots looking to kick off 2023 NFL season schedule with a huge statement win

New England missed the playoffs in 2022 after finishing the regular season with just an 8-9 record. But hopes are higher this time around for the team, with Mac Jones being a more experienced quarterback and a defense that is expected to remain stingy. The Eagles will be a tough test for the Patriots, but this is also a perfect opportunity for them to gauge how competitive can they really be in 2023.