As another potentially challenging NFL season approaches, New England Patriots fans are probably more comfortable remembering the glory days. The team obliged on Friday morning, releasing a 2000 NFL Draft conference call that featured the man who jump-started one of the greatest dynasties the sport has ever seen.

“All I was looking for was just a place to get my foot in the door and try to be grateful for the team who picked me,” Tom Brady, the No. 199 overall pick, told the media after being selected by the Pats. “Drew Bledsoe is certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and it's going to be great to learn under him and compete for a job on the Patriots.”

The first phone call with our 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft… …the rest is history, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/LQ4bGP4Uji — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2023

Although nothing in particular stands out, it is surreal to hear a then-rookie Brady field questions about his seemingly unfavorable situation. The probability of the Michigan alum assuming a prominent role in New England became even more unlikely when starting QB Drew Bledsoe signed a 10-year, $103 million contract in 2001- the biggest in NFL history. The veteran suffered an injury early that season, unexpectedly opening the door for the beginning of a legendary career.

What is most impressive by the conference call is that the future seven-time Super Bowl champion displayed the same level of poise and professionalism that Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans witnessed throughout his 23-year-career. There really is difference between a sound bite from the rookie sixth-round pick Tom Brady and the superstar, veteran one.

In addition to the Bledsoe narrative, Brady's baseball status also amusingly popped up (he was drafted by the then-Montreal Expos in 1995). There is also a question about his weight, which hearkens back to all of the concerns about his lanky frame going into the 2000 Draft. Needless to say, No. 12 held up just fine and became one of the most enduring talents of an American sports generation.

The path to that mountaintop all started with Brady being determined and prepared to overcome the obstacles that stood in his way. “I'm just extremely excited to get an opportunity to learn under {Bledsoe} and be ready to play when the team calls on me.”