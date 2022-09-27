Tom Brady’s hilarious story on Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble after Dolphins’ butt punt goes viral

Sunday afternoon, Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball directly off the backside of teammate Trent Sherfield inside their own end zone against the Buffalo Bills. It was funny to watch and the video went viral online. It got people talking about the infamous ‘butt fumble” play committed by Mark Sanchez in a game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots over a decade ago.

The incident even got Sanchez himself chiming in online.

Tom Brady himself even referenced it Monday on his “Let’s Go” Sirius XM podcast. Brady gave some insight on the butt fumble and compared it to the butt punt, as captured by Sports Illustrated.

“The best part about that was I didn’t see it live,” said Brady. “I really didn’t know what happened… I got back to my hotel and I turned on one of the networks, and they were replaying the game and I saw the butt fumble. And the first time I saw it I laughed out loud to myself in a room by myself for 20 seconds because I thought it was the funniest thing I’d ever seen in my life in sports,” Brady said.

“I don’t think yesterday topped it, but it was pretty funny.”

One major difference between the two incidents was the time and score. The Jets were getting crushed by the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Whereas the Dolphins were leading and won the game. Nevertheless, even Brady had to admit it was pretty hysterical to watch. But nothing will ever top the butt fumble.