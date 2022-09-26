‘He’s got strong butt cheeks’: Tyreek Hill’s hilarious reaction to viral butt punt in Dolphins’ win over Bills

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) shocked the Buffalo Bills (2-1), 21-19, at home on Sunday. In one of the most important plays of the game, on 4th & goal, Bills quarterback Josh Allen underthrew wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was wide open in the endzone. The Dolphins then received the ball on their own one-yard line. After two unsuccessful run plays and an incomplete pass later, Miami was forced to punt.

Pinned deep into his own endzone, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead booted a punt that hit wide receiver and upback Trent Sherfield right on his backside and went out of the back of the endzone, giving the Bills a safety.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had this to say after the “Butt Punt”:

Tyreek Hill: “I’ve never seen a butt punt…but next time (Sherfield’s) gonna catch it with his butt cheeks. Because he’s got strong butt cheeks.” — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 25, 2022

Sherfield joked about it as well:

My cheeks have a big W tatted on them 😁 — Trent Sherfield (@Channel__10) September 25, 2022

Fortunately for the Dolphins, on the ensuing Bills possession, the defense held on just long enough for Buffalo to run out of time to take the lead.

In 13 seasons, Morstead only had one of his punts blocked going into Sunday’s game. Oddly enough, it was his own teammate who forced his second career blocked punt.

The “Butt Punt” is not the first blunder of its kind in NFL history. Perhaps the most infamous example of this was back during the 2012 NFL season when former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ran into the backside of teammate Brandon Moore, resulting in a fumble. The embarrassing play was then dubbed the “Butt Fumble.”

Sanchez even commented on Morstead’s play.

Miami has a short week ahead of them as they go on the road to face off against the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo will travel north to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) next Sunday.