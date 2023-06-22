Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest faces a lawsuit for punching a man at a 24 Hour Fitness. McGinest allegedly overheard Andrew Cortez arguing about a weight with another person at the California gym in 2021, per TMZ.

An altercation broke out, and “three other men jumped in and proceeded to strike [Cortez] in the head and back 30 to 40 times.” Cortez is now suing McGinest, though it is unclear if the suit implicates the other men.

This is not the only recent legal trouble for the three-time Super Bowl champion. This March, McGinest was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Allegedly, he struck a man in the head repeatedly with a glass bottle at a West Hollywood nightclub back in December.

NFL Network dropped the former Patriot immediately for the first incident, and he could face up to eight years in prison, per CBS.

McGinest has not yet made a statement on the Cortez lawsuit. However, he did issue a statement after his arrest in December.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation,” McGinest said. “I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

The Patriots drafted McGinest fourth overall out of USC in 1994. He played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots and ranks third in sacks in franchise history. The team inducted McGinest into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015.