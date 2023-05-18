Micah Parsons‘ different jersey choices have placed him in the same company as Drake, according to New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Usually that is exactly the type of megastar people clamor to be compared to, but when fanhood is the topic in question, there may be no greater dishonor to a man’s reputation.

Parsons showed up to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals wearing a Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics jersey after previously sporting a Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey jersey in the previous round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pennsylvania native and current star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys assumed fans would be linking him to the Eagles, but they attacked his NBA loyalty instead.

Judon did his part to instigate the masses.

“This man worse then drake. Bandwagon,” the four-time Pro Bowler tweeted.



This man worse then drake. Bandwagon https://t.co/HI2LvKtIp9 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) May 18, 2023

Now, a player donning a uniform of another team other than that of their home state is a much trickier issue to tackle when dealing with cross-sport athletes, but wearing the name of the man who just broke the hearts of the very city you were just supporting feels like a big slap in the face of Sixers fans and the sanctity of sports fandom in general.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year runner-up can explain the apparent treason as just a show of respect for Tatum, who was fresh off electrifying the NBA world at the end of Game 6 and entirety of Game 7 of the Eastern Semis. However, one of the most rabid and passionate fan bases in the country will not be so easily convinced.

No will they really care. Micah Parsons is already seen as the enemy based on his current employer. This will irreversibly revoke the iota of honorary Philly fan status that might have been afforded to him.

Matthew Judon had no reservations about taking a shot at a fellow All-Pro linebacker. That type of boldness will further ingratiate himself to Patriots fans, but it will also stay with Parsons ahead of their Week 4 meeting in the upcoming NFL season.

He will surely be wearing the Dallas star with pride for that contest.