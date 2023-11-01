The New England Patriots had a quiet 2023 trade deadline, deciding not to make a move in the midst of their disappointing season.

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots deciding to not make a move.

The Patriots' decision to stand pat isn't necessarily unexpected, but it's certainly a bit of a head-scratcher considering the things they could've and should've done. Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Michael Onwenu were just a few of the players most heavily rumored to move in the NFL ahead of the trade deadline as all three are set to become free agents.

With the Patriots sitting at 2-6, their playoff hopes have essentially evaporated. There isn't much to play for this season at this point other than to play for your spot and worth in 2024. That's why the Patriots' decision to not recoup any sort of draft pick compensation for a few players who can possibly leave in free agency and keeping them in a lost season makes this trade deadline a near-failure.

Why the Patriots' inactivity at the trade deadline was a near-failure

The Patriots had several opportunities to make some moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline that could've helped the team out in the future and even in 2023 as well.

Uche, Dugger and Onwenu are all players who have proven to be valuable since the Patriots drafted them in 2020, with all three arguably being among their top five players currently on the roster. Yet, none of them have been extended despite being extension-eligible since the start of the offseason, and it doesn't appear an extension is coming down the pike for any of those players soon.

What gives?

Well, the Patriots can extend any of those players between now and before the start of the offseason. But why would any of those players want to sign an extension at the moment?

Dugger will be 28 by the start of next season, so his next contract is likely set to be the only big payday he'll get in his NFL career.

Uche doesn't seem to be the kind of player the Patriots value enough to spend big money on as he plays fewer than 40 percent of their defensive snaps routinely and almost exclusively plays on passing situations.

Onwenu's situation is tricky as well. The right guard has played right tackle for the last two weeks, playing well at the new position. If he continues to perform well at right tackle, Onwenu stands to make much more money than he would've made had he stayed at guard, which has less positional value than an offensive tackle.

Bill Belichick got testy with @PhilAPerry over his responsibilities at the NFL trade deadline Read more: https://t.co/oun1AEYB0M pic.twitter.com/42E9YVJOYo — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 1, 2023

The Patriots can rectify not moving any of those players at the deadline if they are able to extend them this offseason. But that doesn't seem likely, even if they have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason. This is why it's mystifying that they didn't try to recoup some value for players who have a good chance of leaving this offseason.

New England having so much cap space this offseason also presents a double-edged sword for the team. While the front office can spend a ton of money this offseason, it won't be able to receive any draft compensation for any players it loses in free agency if it has another record-setting offseason in spending. That hurt the Patriots in 2021, when they lost Joe Thuney on a massive contract to the Chiefs but weren't able to get the usual third-round pick they would've received because they spent a record amount of money.

Even though third-round draft picks are highly unlikely to turn into stars, they certainly have value as trade assets. If you're picking No. 5 overall in the draft next year and want to move up to get your next franchise quarterback, having as much draft capital as possible will help you facilitate that move. In fact, we saw the San Francisco 49ers turn a compensation third-round pick into Chase Young at the deadline.

Now, maybe none of Uche, Dugger or Onwneu would've received a third-round pick in return. But there were rumors that the Patriots could've gotten a fourth-round pick for some of those guys, which would've helped them come draft time.

The Patriots also could've bought low ahead of the deadline. The Lions acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones for a sixth-round pick from the Browns on Tuesday, adding a player who had a solid 2022 season to the mix. With Kendrick Bourne out for the season, the Patriots' weak wide receiver corps is even weaker. Why not throw Mac Jones a bone to help him get through the end of the season?

Overall, the Patriots' inactivity at the deadline was just another disappointing development in what has been a disappointing season.

Final grade: D