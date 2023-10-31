The New England Patriots are having a disappointing season. The Patriots are 2-6 and sit at the bottom of the AFC East. New England hoped to make changes before the NFL trade deadline after putting Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott on the block. However, the rumor is the team did not get offers on the two offensive players.

Teams did not take the Mac Jones-Ezekiel Elliott bait

New England decided to hang on to three of their young contract-year players: Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger, and Mike Onwenu. They did not receive any calls from Jones or Elliott, per Albert Breer.

QB Mac Jones has a total of 1,641 yards and nine touchdowns for the first half of the 2023-24 season. He has a QBR of 43.0, which ranks 23rd in the NFL, per ESPN. However, the 25-year-old has thrown eight interceptions.

Meanwhile, veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott has just 260 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries. Elliott signed with the Patriots during the summer of 2023 after a solid run with the Dallas Cowboys, but he has not lived up to expectations.

New England's offensive struggles were on full display in their Week 8 AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins held the Patriots to 17 points after scoring 31 of their own. Jones tried to get things going with 161 yards and two touchdowns, but he inevitably threw an interception for a costly turnover.

Ezekiel Elliott has taken a back seat to New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson, whose stats are not much different from the veteran RB.

The Patriots have many questions to answer as they attempt to recover a season filled with more wins the losses.

The rest of the NFL may not have sought Elliott or Jones trade before the deadline; however, their experience is still a valuable asset to a New England team looking for leadership.