When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama, nobody expected him to be the next Tom Brady. That said, New England had high hopes for the QB. Jones' performance with the Patriots through his first two and a half years in the NFL has been rather mediocre though. His future in New England could be in question according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Recent reports suggested Jones simply did not draw much interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Graziano reports that there were no “substantive discussions” between New England and teams involving a potential Jones trade. Although, Graziano added that the fact a 25-year-old quarterback is even being mentioned in possible trade talks may not bode well for his future with the team.

After all, most 25-year-old starting QBs are closer to signing contract extensions rather than being traded. At least, when things are going well. The Patriots are just 2-6 in 2023 though and Mac Jones has thrown for just nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions.

Patriots: Could Mac Jones be replaced soon?

The Patriots did not trade Jones so he will likely continue to start games for them. Graziano added an attention-catching bit of information in the ESPN article about Bailey Zappe, however.

“There are some in the building who wouldn't mind giving Bailey Zappe a shot if Jones doesn't show improvement soon,” Graziano wrote.

Zappe has displayed signs of promise in the past. He's also just 24-years old. One has to wonder if this will turn into a Trey Lance-Brock Purdy situation.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Lance to be their quarterback of the future. He suffered an injury early in 2022 though. That actually led to Jimmy Garoppolo taking over starting QB duties once again, but Purdy got the job once Garoppolo endured an injury of his own.

Purdy performed well and San Francisco ended up letting Garoppolo go and Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Patriots do give Zappe a chance to start in 2023 and he impresses, perhaps they will consider prioritizing him over Jones as far as the long-term future is concerned. Or, Jones will bounce back and play well moving forward. Only time will tell.