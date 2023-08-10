As the NFL preseason gets closer, the New England Patriots are facing some tough decisions about their team lineup. Four players are kind of in a tricky spot, and they really need to perform well during the preseason games to secure their spot on the team. These players are Bailey Zappe, Tyquan Thornton, Pop Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte. Right now, they're having some intriguing performances in the early stages of NFL training camp.

A Look Back at the 2022 Patriots Season

The New England Patriots didn't do so great in the 2022 NFL season. They finished with a not-so-good 8-9 record and missed out on making the playoffs. This was the second time in three seasons that they missed the playoffs. One of the reasons for their struggles was that they had a hard time dealing with really good quarterbacks from other teams. The Patriots offense was a bit up and down, too.

Even though things didn't go so well, there's still hope for the future. They've made some changes by bringing back Bill O'Brien to help with the offensive strategy, and they've got a few players who are kind of flying under the radar but could turn into stars. The schedule for the Patriots' 2023 NFL season is already set, and they're planning to honor their legendary player, Tom Brady, during their first game on September 10th. So, even though the 2022 season was a bit of a letdown, people are optimistic that the Patriots could surprise everyone and become playoff contenders in the upcoming season.

Now, let's take a closer look at these four players on the Patriots' roster bubble who really need to step up during the 2023 preseason.

1. Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is a quarterback who didn't get picked in the NFL draft but still got a shot with the Patriots. He did really well in college at Western Kentucky, where he broke a bunch of records and was even named the best offensive player in his conference in 2020. But coming into the NFL, he did have a bit of a tough time getting used to the game. He's shown some signs of being good, but he's also made some not-so-great moves. The problem is Mac Jones remains THE MAN for the Pats. Meanwhile, veteran Trace McSorley might take his spot as QB2 as well. So, Bailey really needs to show that he can be a reliable backup option for the team.

BAILEY ZAPPE TO DEVANTE PARKER FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!!! The rookie QB drives 75 yards to give the #Patriots the lead! #LFG pic.twitter.com/s9ACn0aerj — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) October 2, 2022

2. Tyquan Thornton

In the spring, Tyquan Thornton had to deal with a reported injury affecting his soft tissues. Additionally, during parts of the summer, he spent time on the lower conditioning fields. However, he's making a comeback during the last week of training camp. He's been seen making multiple catches, often playing with the second team as he readjusts. He's been particularly elusive during one-on-one tackling drills, demonstrating unexpected agility in tight spaces. While he's known for his impressive speed, his quickness is actually better than people think. Thornton will likely get some significant playing in the preseason, providing another opportunity to continue his string of good performances.

3. Pop Douglas

Pop Douglas has been attracting attention this summer with his lightning-fast moves. He has caused problems for defenders in one-on-one drills. Now, we'll finally get to see how Douglas performs against the live competition in their first preseason game. Can he effectively maneuver past NFL defenders off the line of scrimmage? It's a safe bet that he can and will. Fans at training camp have already witnessed Douglas' abilities, and now it's time for a larger stage with slightly higher stakes. A strong showing would solidify Douglas' potential to contribute to the offense this season.

4. Kayshon Boutte

Another receiver who has been stepping up recently in training camp is Kayshon Boutte. He has made some standout catches at camp. While he might not have showcased the dynamic moves that Douglas or Thornton have, Boutte has consistently positioned himself well and secured catches without any dropping issues. Similar to Thornton, Boutte is currently riding a wave of momentum and could further enhance it with a strong performance against the Texans.

What's the Team's Outlook?

The New England Patriots are feeling pretty positive as they head into the 2023 NFL season. They've brought in O'Brien to help with their offensive plans, which is a smart move since he's got a lot of experience and success. They're also planning a special ceremony to honor Tom Brady, one of the all-time greats in Patriots history, during their first game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This should give them a big emotional boost. The Patriots are going to be on TV for five games this season, and they even have a game in Germany as part of the 2023 NFL International Games.

Even though the competition in their division is tough, people believe that the Patriots could surprise everyone and make it to the playoffs. Some players haven't really been in the spotlight yet, like Thornton, who could end up being a big deal. So, there's a lot of excitement and hope for the 2023 season.s

Looking Forward

This preseason is super important for the four players we've identified here. They really need to show that they can make a difference on the field and help the team succeed. If they don't perform well, they might not have a spot on the team when the regular season starts. The Patriots are known for finding great players who haven't been noticed by everyone else, but they're also known for cutting players who don't meet their expectations. It's really up to Zappe, Thornton, Douglas, and Boutte to prove that they deserve to be part of the team's roster.