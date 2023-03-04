Expectations were high for Mac Jones in his second season as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. But unfortunately in year two, Jones struggled at times. In turn, he was put into a position where he had to fight for his job.

Mac Jones finished the 2022 campaign appearing in 14 games. He started each game that he took the field, posting a starting record of 6-8. On the field, his production his varied. He finished the year throwing for 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. This was somewhat of a dropoff compared to his rookie season where he threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

With his inconsistent play, the Patriots chose to see what they had in rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took the field in four games for the Patriots. At times, he flashed. He finished his rookie campaign throwing for 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also posted a starting record of 2-0.

Following the Patriots decision to bench Mac Jones, many questioned the quarterback’s future with the franchise. But after his short absence on the sideline, he eventually regained the job. It now appears that for the moment, Jones is the starter, but Zappe could look to fight for the job.

In a recent piece written by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Howe provided insight into the current state of the Patriots quarterback room.

“The 2021 first-round pick is still expected to be the team’s starter next season, with multiple people involved in the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly calling it Jones’ job to lose, but backup Bailey Zappe will at least have a chance to push Jones,” wrote Howe.

It appears that for the moment Mac Jones is locked in as the starter, but a strong offseason by Zappe could cause a change in the QB room.