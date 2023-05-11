Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tom Brady will be coming back to New England in 2023, but not as a player. The retired Brady, who became a legend with six Super Bowl wins as a member of the Patriots, will be honored by the team at their scheduled 2023 home opener, team owner Robert Kraft told the crew of Good Morning Football on Thursday, the day of the NFL’s schedule release.

Kraft said the following in his announcement on NFL Network, “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”

Brady, who officially retired from the NFL back in February, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

After sitting on the bench for his rookie season, Brady was thrust into the action following a Drew Bledsoe injury- and the Patriots never looked back.

Six Super Bowl titles, three MVP seasons and 17 division titles later, the rest is history.

After an offseason filled with speculation, Brady’s career in New England came to an end when he announced that he would not be returning to the Patriots in March of 2020.

He would later sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl.

But New England will always be home for Brady- and that’s where he’ll be returning for the Patriots’ home opener, which will be a Week 2 Sunday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, a league source told Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Patriots fans, already excited for the 2023 season, now have something to look forward to even more.