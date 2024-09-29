New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has become one of the most recognizable figures in sports for what he did to bring his team to football royalty. He's certainly not short of championship hardware, but many fans don't realize that Kraft has an extensive sneaker collection and is almost always lacing up a pair of Nike Air Force 1's in lieu of typical dress shoes. Now, the legendary owner will see his own signature AF1 release to the masses.

Over the years, Robert Kraft has become synonymous with sneaker culture and wearing his Air Force 1's on the sidelines of Patriots' games. Far more eclectic than wearing just a standard pair of all-whites, Kraft owns an extensive collection that includes dozens of one-of-a-kind pairs and customs made especially for him.

Also a longstanding supporter of Nike, Kraft and the sneaker giant have collaborated on previous Patriots-themed Air Force 1's. The models have typically featured a unique Flyknit upper and this upcoming pair will follow suit.

Nike Air Force 1 “Robert Kraft”

The “Robert Kraft” Nike Air Force 1 will feature an all Flyknit upper, different from the usual all-leather upper we're used to seeing on the Air Force 1 model. The knitted material features a mix of navy blue and white hues to create a fun pattern, coupled with a knitted Nike Swoosh in red along the side of the shoes. White laces, a white midsole, and navy blue outsole complete the look.

A number of finer details can be spotted throughout the shoes, none more apparent than the New England Patriots logo stitched onto the back heel. The tongue also features the Patriots logo, accompanied by Kraft's “RKK” initials. We also see “RKK” replacing the usual “AF1” on the metal lace dubraes. Below, we see the final detail with six stitched stars to indicate Kraft's six Super Bowl rings. All in all, it come as yet another clean collaboration between Kraft and Nike.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Robert Kraft” will officially release to celebrate Robert Kraft's 30-year anniversary of owning the Patriots. While a hard release date has yet to be announced, expect these to drop sometime during the fall months for a retail tag of $160 on Nike and Nike SNKRS app.