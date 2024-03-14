After leaving Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins is back in a galaxy far, far away. This comes after the DCU project has been scrapped.
During an appearance on the Talking Pictures TV podcast (via Collider), Jenkins revealed she has signed a new deal with Lucafilm and Disney to return to Rogue Squadron. She said that her plan was always to return to Star Wars after fulfilling her Wonder Woman 3 obligations.
“So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, oh, we gotta finish this deal,” Jenkins said. “We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will what happens there. You know, like, who knows?”
It will be a long road ahead. Jenkins said that they “need to develop” the project further to “get it to where we're both super happy with it.”
Patty Jenkins
Patty Jenkins first gained notoriety for directing Monster, her directorial debut, in 2003. The film starred Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos. Theron won her first and only Oscar to date for the role.
From there, Jenkins would go on to direct episodes of Arrested Development, Entourage, Five, The Killing, and Betrayal before directing her next feature film. That would be Wonder Woman for the then-DCEU.
The DCEU film was a smash hit, grossing over $820 million worldwide at the box office. This was the highest-grossing film solely directed by a woman until Barbie ($1.4 billion). The sequel, 1984, made just $169 million worldwide at the box office. It was hampered by Warner Bros' day-and-date release strategy during the pandemic.